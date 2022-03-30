On the 4th of April, Andhra Pradesh will get 13 new districts, taking the total number of districts to 26 in the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the reorganization of districts and approved to the formation of new districts on April 4 between 9:05 and 9:45 AM.

During the review meeting, CM Reddy said that the targets set for sustainable economic growth should be linked with the new districts. The Andhra Pradesh CM instructed the officials to make sure that the offices along with camp offices of the district collector and superintendent of Police are in the same complex.

In the next few days, the final notification referring to the reorganisation of the existing 13 districts into 26 is likely to be released. Four sub-committees were constituted under the guidance of the CM to ensure a smooth reorganisation process.

Meanwhile, officials also informed the Chief Minister that they have received 16,600 suggestions and objections from the public regarding the new districts and said that they were considered and added that district collectors made recommendations after holding discussions with the people and public representatives. They said that they have prepared the proposals for the formation and reorganisation of the new district administration after taking all issues including staff division, six-point formula and also Presidential orders into consideration.

They informed the Chief Minister that they have finalised the offices and camp offices of District Collector and SPs in the new districts and added that government buildings were selected as far as possible and private buildings were taken on lease where government buildings were not available.

Image: Twitter@YSJagan