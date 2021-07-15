Andhra Govt Hikes Income Limit For Issuance Of OBC Certificate From Rs 6 Lakh To Rs 8 Lakh

In a major development, the Andhra Pradesh government has increased the income limit for issuances of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) certificates. As per the latest order issued by the state government, an OBC certificate will now be issued to those individuals whose family income is Rs 8 lakh per annum. Earlier, the eligibility criteria for getting an OBC certificate was six lakh per annum.

The government order issued on Wednesday states that 10% reservation will be given to the Kapu community and other Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for appointments in the initial posts and services in state government under the Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act 2019 in the recruitment of government jobs.

"The persons who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations for the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and whose gross annual family income is below Rs eight lakh are to be identified as Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for the benefit of reservation", said the state government.

Guidelines for implementation of 10% reservation:

Any individual who is not covered under the existing reservation for SCs, STs, and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes and whose gross annual family income is less than Rs 8 lakh will fall under the EWS category.

The income includes income from all sources, i.e. salary, agriculture, business, profession, etc-for the financial year before the year of application.

The term family for this purpose will include the person who seeks the benefit of reservation, his or her parents and siblings below the age of 18 years, as also his or her spouse and children below the age of 18 years.

Regarding initial appointments in the posts and services, will be recruited under the EWS category and will be adjusted against the roster points earmarked for them. The EWS category will be issued separately, along with other rules to be framed or amended and guidelines to be formulated if any.

One-third of the initial appointments in posts and services will be allocated to women falling under the category of EWS.

Individuals seeking the benefit of reservation under the EWS category have to obtain the necessary EWS certificates from the Tahsildars concerned.

As far as the posts notified for appointment by the Government of India are concerned, the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will be applicable.

Meanwhile, the special chief secretary has directed all the districts, collectors to issue the OBC certificate to all the eligible people, whose yearly income is eight lakh.