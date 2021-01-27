Andhra Govt Writes To Centre, Says 'can't Vaccinate Frontline Workers Amid Elections'

Amit a raging controversy between Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday wrote to the Union government 'seeking guidance' on the road ahead to achieve the twin objectives of COVID-19 vaccination and smooth conduct of elections. The Andhra Pradesh government further said that it cannot vaccinate the frontline workers because of the scheduled gram panchayat elections.

Andhra Pradesh Govt writes to Union Govt

The letter written by Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary (CS) Aditya Nath Das to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan read, "The State Election Commission has announced elections to the gram panchayat and the election process has started. There are approximately 1.35 lakh polling stations and around 5 lakh staff will be deployed for election duty, which includes police, panchayat raj, revenue and education departments, who comprise frontline workers."

While stating that the same frontline workers would be deployed to different polling stations in multiple locations, Aditya Nath Das said that this issue is more acute in the case of police personnel, who are only 73,188 in number, but have to be deployed to 1.35 lakh polling stations. "Each police personnel would have to be deployed to 3 polling stations on an average on rotation, by moving them from one location to another, as some of them would also be on other duties," he added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary said, "Simultaneously, all the polling personnel are deployed away from their place of work and their residence. This will lead to huge logistical problems and the polling personnel will not be able to be vaccinated as they will be deployed elsewhere from the session site allocated to them."

(With PTI inputs)