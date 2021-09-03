Andhra Health Dept Recommends Low-key Vinayaka Chavithi Celebrations Amid COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, 2 September, instructed the authorities to ensure necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures are being followed strictly during the festive season. This decision comes after the health department suggested limiting Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations to homes rather than public places. The officials of the health department also recommended avoiding immersion processions.

Reddy held a review meeting at the camp office concerning the COVID situation, vaccination, and preparation to face the potential third wave. The meeting was further aimed to decide on imposing a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in view of the festive season.

COVID-19 vaccination drive in Andhra

The Chief Minister has directed the authorities to study the impact of coronavirus after vaccination and its effects on patients infected with the virus even after getting inoculated. He also informed the officials to focus on booster doses that can be considered after completing the two-dose vaccination across the State.

According to the officials, the state has administered 3,02,52,905 doses of vaccine that have been received by 2,18,04,564 people. About 1,33,56,223 have received a single dose of vaccination, while 84,48,341 have been administered with two doses. In case of all those above 18 years, the officials are determined to complete the task of providing a single dose of vaccination by the end of November and complete the entire task by February 2022.

COVID situation in Andhra Pradesh

Briefing on the COVID cases reported in the state, the authorities informed the Chief Minister that currently there are 14,473 active cases, where almost over two lakh cases have been observed in May this year. The recovery rate stands at 98.58 percent, the positivity rate is at 2.11 percent. Also, the positivity rate is less than three in nearly 10 districts across the State. In almost 10,000 villages, there are zero COVID cases.

Considering the third wave of COVID, the officials informed that the state is equipped with 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D-type oxygen cylinders. In addition, oxygen works will be completed in 95 government hospitals by the end of September.

Andhra CM monitors recruitment process in Govt hospitals

Taking stock of the recruitment process in Government hospitals, Reddy has directed the officials to complete the recruitment process within 90 days and that there shouldn't be any case of deputation.

He directed the authorities to monitor the attendance of the staff on a regular basis and that there shouldn't be any problem in providing quality medical services to the people. He instructed that only drugs recommended by the WHO and GMP should be kept in government hospitals and frequent inspections must be conducted.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, DGP Goutam Sawang, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Covid task force committee chairman MT Krishna Babu, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Arogyasri CEO V Vinay Chand, APMSIDC VC and MD D Muralidhar Reddy, Medical and Health Director (Drugs) Ravi Shankar and other officials participated in the meeting.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)