Andhra Home Min Says Investigation Time In Crimes Against Women Brought Down To 42 Days

The Andhra Pradesh Government on Tuesday took the decision of reducing the investigation period in crimes against women from 100 days in 2019 to 42 days in 2021. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha addressed a press conference on the matter and said that the number of crimes against women has also come down. Crediting the claim of reduced crime against women to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sucharitha said that it has been possible due to CM's Disha Act initiative.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, the State Home Minister gave details of the charge sheet filing, convict's punishment, and other investigation process.

"Now, chargesheet is being filed within seven days of registering the case and FSL report is obtained. After bringing out Disha Act, convicted are punished in 180 cases. Three of them are capital punishments. Disha App is highly useful for women in distress, almost 3.10 lakh women have downloaded the app till date. The initiatives of the Andhra Pradesh government under the Disha Act fetched five national awards. It is not correct to underestimate or make satirical comments on Disha initiatives," the Home Minister said," added Andhra Pradesh Home Minister.

Reaction on opposition party

In her address, the Home Minister rubbished the allegations of opposition TDP that described Disha Act as 'mere eye wash but of no use in realty'.

"The government has announced ex gratia of Rs 10 lakhs on humanitarian grounds only. Everybody should respond humane in such incidents. We request the Opposition party not to play dirty politics in such cases. They should reveal how many culprits were punished during TDP regime. In this case, chargesheet will be filed within seven days from the date of FSL report," she said.

Andhra Pradesh's Guntur girl murder case

A 20-year-old engineering student was brutally stabbed to death in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur city on Sunday, August 15 morning. As per the latest reports, the victim was identified as Ramyasri of Paramayakunta in the Old Guntur area of the city and pursued BTech third year at St. Mary's Engineering College in Chebrolu. The Home Minister also added that the accused was harassing the victim since almost two months, but she did not complain to the police. "Had she done so, she might have escaped such brutal murder," she added.

With ANI inputs

Image: ANI