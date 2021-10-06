Andhra Logs 800 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths; Govt Says Vaccination In Full Swing

Andhra Pradesh has logged 800 new COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to over 20.54 lakh while the death toll went up to 14,228 with nine fatalities.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of cases with 126 followed by Chittoor (120), a bulletin said on Wednesday while giving figures of the last 24 hours ending at 9 AM.

The active cases stood at 8,754. The total number of cases in the State stood at 20,54,663. With 1,178 people being cured, the total recoveries are 20,31,681.

Over 46,000 samples were tested today, taking the total number of specimens examined so far to over 2.85 crore.

Two people each in East Godavari, Guntur and Krishna and one each in Chittoor, Nellore and West Godavari districts died.

Meanwhile, as many as 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D-type oxygen cylinders were made available in the State keeping in view the possible third wave, an official press release said.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with officials on Covid-19, vaccination and health hubs.

The officials informed him that nearly 2,500 oxygen concentrators are yet to come.

They said the State government is setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals and would be made available by this month-end.

The officials told the Chief Minister that over 2.83 crore people were administered a vaccine of which over 1.44 crore were given the second dose too.

