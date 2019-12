Andhra Pradesh Transport and Information Minister Perni Venkataramaih slammed former N Chandrababu Naidu for incomplete projects in the state's new capital Amaravati city. Naidu’s tour of the city on Thursday was marred by protests from farmers and also resulted in a fresh round of slugfest between the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the main opposition Telugu Desam Party. Amaravati is the new state capital after Telangana was carved out in 2014 with Hyderabad going to it.