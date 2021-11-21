Andhra Named Best Marine State, Telangana Top Performer In Inland Fisheries

Telangana was adjudged best performer in inland fisheries, while Andhra Pradesh was named the best marine state in the country by the Centre on Sunday.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala announced the awards at a programme to celebrate World Fisheries Day in Bhubaneswar.

Balasore in Odisha was named the best marine district, and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh received the award for the best district in inland fisheries.

The award for the best hilly and Northeastern state in the sector was given to Tripura. Bongaigaon in Assam received the award in this category for being the best district.

Rupala said that the Centre has set a target of achieving Rs 1 lakh crore export from the sector by 2024-25.

He said that states need to be inspired by each other and explore options to grow in the marine sector.

"There is a need for environment-friendly fishing and also look for sustaining the sector while continuing consumption," he said.

The minister along with the delegates visited the exhibition stalls set up by the farmers and entrepreneurs at the venue.

Various posters and jingles on fisheries were also released during the event.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)