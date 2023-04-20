Andhra Pradesh: 125 Mandals To Face Heat Wave Today Predicts APSDMA

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast severe heat wave conditions in three mandals in the state on Thursday. It also said heat wave conditions would prevail in 125 more mandals today.

Komarada and Parvatipuram mandals in Parvatipuram Manyam district and Kotananduru in Kakinada are expected to experience severe heat wave. Inkollu mandal in Bapatla village is likely to record maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius on Thursday. APSDMA managing director B R Ambedkar advised people to take necessary precautions in view of the scorching heat.