Andhra Pradesh: 20-year-old Boy Rapes 70-year-old Woman, Breaks Ribs; Nabbed By Police

In a shocking development, a 70-year-old woman was raped by a 20-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada. The accused man was in an inebriated state. After the victim was taken to a hospital, the doctors informed her ribs were broken during the incident.

According to the news agency ANI, the accused has been identified as Gopi and is under police custody. An investigation has been launched into the matter and a case will be registered against the culprit following the victim’s statement.

“The victim was taken to the hospital and doctors stated that her rib was broken during this incident. The accused is in our custody, soon we will register a case after the victim’s statement,” Nandigama DSP Nageswarreddy was quoted as saying ANI.

Earlier in March, a 70-year-old visually impaired woman was allegedly raped by her former landlord in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district while the victim was alone in the house. Following the incident, the victim and her family complained to the 55-year-old landlord.

In January this year, a 23-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district for allegedly abducting and raping a 70-year-old widow. Following the FIR, police arrested the accused and after his confession, he was arrested under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).