Andhra Pradesh: 45 Injured In Banni Festival Stick Fight In Kurnool On Eve Of Dussehra

During the Devaragattu Banni festival in Holagunda Mandal of Kurnool district, on Friday, October 15, nearly 45 were injured as the men from Kurava and Boya communities engaged in a fierce stick fight. This is an ancient traditional ritual followed every year on the eve of Dussehra. The police officials informed that the injured were under treatment at Adoni government hospital. Thousands were gathered to celebrate the festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic. No protocols were followed as people were seen in huge crowds.

Banni festival is an age-old tradition followed on the eve of Vijay Dashmi to celebrate the victory of Lord Malla Malleswara Swamy and Goddess Parvati over the demons Mallasur and Mani. The demons had to be killed as they troubled the saints and noblemen of the Devaragattu area. While in the year 2020, during the celebrations, nearly 50 people were critically injured and were taken to Aluru and Adoni government hospitals for treatment.

COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh

To date, Andhra Pradesh has reported a total of 20.6 lakh COVID cases with 14,286 deaths. The state has administered a total of 4,64,14,380 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 2,327 vaccination sites.

Dusshera celebrations in Mathura

As the country celebrated the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana, Lankesh Mitra Mandal at the Shiva temple on the banks of the Yamuna river, worshipped the demon king on October 15. Speaking to the media, Mandal's national president Omveer Saraswat said a drive against Ravana’s effigy burning should be initiated as it also pollutes the environment.

In reference to crop residue burning in some northern states that result in an increase in air pollution levels in Delhi and other surrounding regions during the winter months, Omveer Saraswat requested the Chief Justice of India to take cognizance of the matter as the government is not taking the matter seriously.

While on October 11, the Delhi government started spraying free bio-decomposer solutions in farmland to decompose the stubble on the farms and eliminate another factor that chokes Delhi during the winters. Environment Minister Gopal Rai had informed that the farmers can avail the benefit of bio-decomposer by registering themselves on 96438 44287.

