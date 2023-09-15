Andhra Pradesh: 5 Dead, 11 Injured As Jeep Collides With Lorry In Annamaya

A jeep and a lorry collided in the Annamaya district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Friday, September 15, resulting in up to five fatalities and eleven injuries. Police reported that two men and three women were among the dead, and seven were said to be seriously injured.



The injured have been admitted to the Tirupati Rua Hospital.



According to police, the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. According to the images obtained by ANI, the impact of the collision caused damage to the front of the lorry, while the jeep was badly damaged.



As it made its way from Kadapa to Chittor, the lorry was in motion. When the two vehicles collided, the jeep was transporting 16 pilgrims who were heading back to Belagavi, Karnataka after visiting Tirumala.