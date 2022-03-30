Andhra Pradesh: Abiding By Poll Promise, CM Reddy To Launch 13 New Districts On April 4

The Andhra Pradesh government is likely to launch 13 new districts in the state on April 4, Monday. After reorganisation, the number of districts in the state will increase to 26. The decision to announce the formation of new districts was taken in a review meeting held by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the reorganisation of districts in Vijaywada.

As per sources, Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to launch the new districts between 9:05 and 9:45 am on Monday, April 4.

The YSRCP President will also be launching district portals and handbooks to disseminate all the information about new districts. While Amravati remains the capital of the state, all previous districts have been divided into two parts to double the number of districts. The final notification relating to the reorganisation of the existing 13 districts into 26 districts is expected to be released in the coming days.

The state government had directed the officials to expedite the office allotment process, with officers expected to take charge of the district council on April 4.

This comes in as CM Jagan Reddy abides by his poll promise. Before swaying the 2019 assembly elections in the state, CM Reddy had promised the people of the state that if YSRCP won, his government would build new districts based on parliamentary constituencies.

Image: PTI