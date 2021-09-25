Andhra Pradesh Adds 1,167 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,167 fresh cases of coronavirus, 1,487 recoveries and seven deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 20,45,657 positives, 20,18,324 recoveries and 14,125 deaths, according to the latest bulletin.

The active caseload reduced to 13,208, it said.

East Godavari district reported 224 fresh cases, Chittoor 167, SPS Nellore 141, Prakasam 130, West Godavari 121, Krishna 113 and Guntur 110 in 24 hours.

Kadapa registered 91 and Visakhapatnam 37, while the remaining four added less than 15 each, with Vizianagaram logging only one.

Krishna and Prakasam logged two fresh Covid-19 deaths each, East Godavari, Guntur and Visakhapatnam one each in a day. No deaths were reported in the remaining eight districts.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)