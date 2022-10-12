Andhra Pradesh: Ambulance Denies Assistance, Father Carries 7-yr-old's Corpse On Bike

In a heartbreaking incident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, on Tuesday, a father had to carry the corpse of his seven-year-old son on a motorbike from Primary Health Care to his residence as an ambulance blatantly denied to provide service. According to sources. the incident took place in the Puttur area of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.

The grief of losing his child undoubtedly stayed with him every minute of the ride as he held her lifeless body, unable to cry, or express his sadness, travelling miles to his village, all because he could not avail of an ambulance; and this is not the first time in recent months that such an incident has been witnessed in Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, the 7-year-old body was severely ill after he was bitten by a snake. He was immediately rushed to the KVB Puram Primary Health Centre and later the doctors declared him dead.

When the father approached hospital authorities, they were unable to provide him assistance. He then went to ask for a private ambulance but the driver refused to provide service.

Later, the father was forced to carry the body of his 7-year-old son on his shoulders on a motorcycle to his residence.

In Andhra Pradesh, hospital authorities deny essential services at time of patient's demise

There have been many such incidents in which hospital authorities in Andhra Pradesh have denied essential services at the time of a patient's demise.

On April 26, a father was compelled to take the corpse of his child on a bike from the Ruia hospital in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The ambulance staff demanded an enormous sum of money from the father of the deceased. The father then took the corpse on his shoulders and covered a distance of about 190 km from the hospital.

On May 5, a similar incident was witnessed at Sangam hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district. A father was forced to carry his son’s body to his village after the ambulance staff was not able to provide essential provisions to the family.