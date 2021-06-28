Andhra Pradesh Announces Fresh COVID-19 Relaxations In Districts Amid Downfall In Cases

Amid a decline in fresh COVID-19 cases, the Andhra Pradesh Government on Monday relaxed virus restrictions in the state. However, the new relief will not be executed in five districts as the coronavirus positivity rate remained over 5%. As per the new guidelines, curfew is relaxed from 6 AM to 9 PM in 8 districts of the state where the COVID positivity rate is less than 5%.

As per the new guidelines announced by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO):

The curfew will continue from 9 PM to 6 AM.

Liquor shops, restaurants and other shops will be closed from 9pm.

Relaxation will be in effect from 1st-7th July

Districts, where curfew will not come into effect, includes East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor and Prakasam districts.

Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 cases

In last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh reported 4,250 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 33 deaths, as per the state health department. As many as 12,599 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 so far in the state. As per the media bulletin, currently, there are 44,773 active cases in the state. The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 18,79,872 while the recovery tally in the state stands at 18,22,500 with 5,570 discharges in the latest tally.

East Godavari district od Odisha recorded the highest number of cases with 890 new cases in a day, it was further followed by Chittoor with 673 cases, Prakasam with 461 cases, West Godavari with 417 cases, Krishna with 399 and Guntur with 309 new coronavirus cases.

Andhra Pradesh Government cancels exams

After Supreme Court's warnings, The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday (June 24) announced the cancellation of class 10 and intermediate (class 11 and 12) board exams in the state. In view of the Supreme Court (SC) orders on June 24, which required the state to complete exams before July 31, it has been decided that the Board of Intermediate exams for 2021 will stand cancelled, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said at a press conference. The top court had directed all state boards to notify their system for internal assessment within 10 days from today and declare the results by July 31 for both CBSE and ICSE exams.

