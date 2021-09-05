Andhra Pradesh: Artisans Rue Loss In Business As Govt Bans Ganesh Pandals & Processions

Artisans designing idols of Lord Ganesh find themselves in deep trouble following the Andhra Pradesh government's order to ban the setting up of Ganesh pandals in the state. The YSR Congress led-government, this year, has given directions to not set up Ganesh pandals while also putting a halt on immersion processions citing the COVID pandemic.

Artisans lament loss in business, rue debt due to ban on pandals, processions

An artisan, Purnima lamented that her business had to bear the brunt of the pandemic and claimed that she is in debt of lakhs. "We have been living in Andhra Pradesh for the past 15 years. After the Corona outbreak, our business has gone totally down. This year also the government decided not to allow pandals and immersion processions. Adhering to the government's order, not even a single buyer came for purchasing the Ganesha idols. We are already in debt of Rs 15 to 16 lakhs. We are not even in a position to pay rent for this place. This year we have made almost two hundred small idols for household use. But there are no takers yet," Purnima said.

Another artisan, Kishan requested the state government to allow the setting up of Ganesh pandals. "There are hundreds of Rajasthani idol makers in Andhra Pradesh. All of us are suffering for the past two years with restrictions on Ganesh pandals. The government has allowed bars, meat shops and other shops to open, but it is not allowing to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. We will not make new idols now. Our priority is to clear the existing stock. If the government will not allow any relaxation, then we will be in distress. We request the state government to reconsider its decision and allow Ganesh pandals," he told ANI.

Andhra Pradesh BJP rebuke YSRCP declaration

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJP came down heavily on the YSRCP government for barring the setting up of Ganesh pandals and conducting immersion processions. The Andhra Pradesh saffron party demanded that Hindus be allowed to celebrate their festivals. While condemning the state government's move, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju alleged that the ruling party is being discriminate against the Hindu community in the state.

The festival which is widely celebrated across the state witnessed a grand celebration back in the year 2019 when nearly 8000, pandals, only in Vijaywada, from large to small, celebrated the pious festival.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Picture by PTI)