Andhra Assembly Witnesses An Uproar When A Rebel TDP MLA Raises Question

The ongoing Assembly session in Andhra Pradesh came to a halt for a few minutes when the rebel Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Gannavaram, Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan raised his hand to ask a question on Tuesday. The house came to din for a few minutes as the party legislators raised their objection towards MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan. Mohan, a rebel TDP MLA had resigned from the TDP on October 28 and had later extended his support to the YSRCP.

Mohan had written a letter to the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and stated that he was quitting politics to safeguard them by reducing unnecessary friction and unwarranted animosity caused by the "vindictive" attitude of YSRCP. Post receiving the letter, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu called for an urgent meeting of senior party leaders along with MPs to discuss the issue. Post this, Mohan informed the media that he would be backing the YSRCP and extended his support to the ruling party.

Following Mohan's announcement, the TDP had suspended him last month for anti-party activities and had issued a show-cause notice to him, asking him to explain the situation. Mohan later filed a complaint with the police alleging that TDP leaders and members were targeting and abusing him on social media.

Naidu protested against onion price hike

On Monday, Naidu along with his party leaders had staged a protest against the sharp increase in onion prices. They wore onion garlands around their necks and protested at the fire station near the state secretariat in Venkatapalem village in Amaravati. The TDP leaders had also carried a big onion model while a weighing scale, with gold on one side and onions on the other to suggest that the vegetable has become a precious commodity with the skyrocketing prices.

Raising slogans against the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led government, Naidu marched towards the state assembly where they were stopped by the police when they tried to enter inside the premises. This action by the police led to a verbal altercation between them and TDP leaders.

(With inputs from ANI)