Andhra Pradesh: At Least 9 Feared Dead As Bus Falls Into Rivulet In West Godavari District

In a tragic update, a major bus accident in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh left at least 9 people, including the driver, dead so far. According to the police, the bus was carrying 47 passengers. The accident occurred with an APSRTC bus was travelling from Aswaraopet to Jangareddygudem at Jilleruvagu in Jangareddygudem Mandal in West Godavari district. The police and locals are have taken up rescue operations for the passengers who are stuck inside the bus.

The other 22 have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Police are further carrying search operation in the water body where the bus fell from the bridge.

"The bus hit the bridge railing and fell into the rivulet. We have so far recovered eight bodies, including five female passengers," Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma told PTI earlier.

AP Governor expresses anguish over the bus accident

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed anguish and profound grief over the bus accident. The officials have briefed the Governor regarding the tragic accident. Governor Harichandan instructed the officials to provide immediate healthcare to the injured persons and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved kin of the victims.

Tragic bus accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Earlier, in March, in a massive collision between a tempo and a lorry near Damaramadugu village in Buchirajupalem Mandal of Nellore district on Sunday (March 28, 2021), 8 people were killed. Six people were injured in the accident, who were admitted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Prior to that, a road accident in Duvvuru village in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore took the lives of five people and injured four others. The incident occurred when a group of regular labourers boarded a vehicle to get to work. The vehicle was about to start when it was struck from behind by a milk van. Four of the workers died on the spot, and one died while being treated at the Nellore Government Hospital.