Andhra Pradesh: BCG Suggests Decentralized Development Of All Regions

Andhra Pradesh Planning Department Secretary, Vijay Kumar said that the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in its report suggested decentralized development of all regions in the state with a balanced and inclusive growth strategy. Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah had earlier said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted decentralisation of development and equal representation to all regions.

Speaking at a press conference, Kumar apprised about the bifurcation of districts. "The BCG report has divided the 13 districts in the state into 6 regions; Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam districts in coastal Andhra, West and East Godavari districts into Godavari delta, Krishna and Guntur districts as Krishna delta, Kadapa and Chittoor as East Rayalaseema, among others," Kumar said.

Recommendation of BCG

The BCG in its report has recommended the division of government departments into six regions, with the Secretariat, Governor and Chief Minister offices in Visakhapatnam, Assembly in Vijayawada or Amaravati, and High Court in Kurnool.

According to the official, "The BCG report has taken the economy, industry, agriculture, services, infrastructure, and social infrastructure aspects into consideration. The report says five express highways would be required for the state with the existing highways and ports, airports should be developed on a large scale."

Amravati as a 'Mega City'

Furthermore, the report also stated requirements for the construction of Amravati as a megacity, a substantial portion of which will be needed to be funded by debt. In its report, the BCG has also said that the construction of Amaravati as a 'megacity' would require Rs 1 lakh crore to build its core infrastructure.

This comes against the backdrop of controversy over the idea of three capitals- the "Executive Capital" in port city Visakhapatnam, "Legislative Capital" in Amravati and "Judiciary Capital" in Kurnool proposed by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh.

(With Inputs from ANI)