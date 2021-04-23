Andhra Pradesh Becomes 13th State To Give Free COVID Vaccines To 18+; Night Curfew Imposed

As COVID surges in the state, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, has announced that his govt will provide free covid-19 vaccine for all those who are above the age of 18 years. With Jagan's announcement, Andhra becomes the thirteenth state to offer vaccine to all adults. As of date Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim have announced free vaccines to all adults above 18.

Andhra announces free vaccines

Earlier in the day, Reddy also spoke to Bharat Biotech MD - Krishna Ella requesting further allocation of vaccine doses to Andhra Pradesh. He has also spoken to Hetero Drugs MD – Partha Sarathi, requesting for further allocation of Remdesivir to his state. Jagan has also imposed night curfew, from 10 PM to 5 AM, tomorrow onwards amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. After Centre's 'liberalised' COVD vaccination plan, the Serum Institute of India (SII) stated that it would offer its vaccines to the state govt at Rs 400 and to private hospitals at Rs 600.

Vaccination opened up for 18+

On Monday, Centre decided that everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine against Covid-19 and vaccine manufacturers will be incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players. Vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to state govts and in the open market at a pre-declared price. Private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price and eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, i.e. everyone above the age of 18 years.

Decentralising the vaccination process, Centre has empowered states to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same. The Centre's vaccination drive will continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier i.e HCWs, FLWs and population above 45 years, with administering the second dose on priority. Govt of India, from its share, will allocate vaccines to States/UTs based on criteria of extent of infection (number of active COVID cases) & performance (speed of administration). India has administered 13,54,97,108 doses till date across India with 11,53,47,050 receiving the first dose.

