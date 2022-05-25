Last Updated:

Andhra Pradesh: BJP Stages Protest; Demands Renaming Jinnah Tower After Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Andhra Pradesh police arrested BJP workers who were protesting in demand of renaming the Jinnah Tower. The BJP demanded the tower be named after Dr Abdul Kalam.

Ajay Sharma

In yet another development over the renaming of the Guntur tower after Pakistan's founder Jinnah, the Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJPYM), led by BJP national secretaries Sunil Deodhar and Satya Kumar sated a protest, demanding that the name be changed after former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Andhra Police stopped the march organised by the BJP and detained several of its workers, including Sunil Deodhar and Satya Kumar.

Taking to Twitter, Deodhar said, "See the brutality on patriots for demanding change of name from #JinnahTower to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Protest march was organised by BJP against this injustice. Minority Appeaser, autocratic Jagan Mohan Reddy Government showed their real colour to suppress voices. (sic)"

Police officials said that they tried to stop the BJP workers and later the protesters were taken into custody and the case has been registered. This comes following the Andhra Pradesh government placing a National Flag next to Jinnah tower earlier.

BJP stages protest; demand renaming Jinnah Tower

Earlier, after reports of the Tricolour being removed from Jinnah Tower in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur went viral, the Andhra Pradesh government issued a clarification. The state government said that the National Flag was removed to replace a flag pole.

"Jinnah Tower, Guntur: The National Flag waving at 40 ft was removed to replace with a new flag pole of 60fts. In between the restoration work, the flag was removed as the pole had to be replaced," Andra Pradesh government's fact check handle tweeted earlier. It added, "Some Media outlets started propagating the flag was removed and added political flavour as they pleased. We would humbly ask the media channels to take down the false story. We should all be responsible while reporting sensitive stories in the public interest."

As BJP had recently demanded to rename Jinnah Tower after APJ Abdul Kalam or Dalit poet Gurram Jhashuva, Somu Veerraju had said that the state government should change the name of the tower as Jinnah was the cause of India's division. To avoid complications concerning the matter, the authorities have erected a metal fence around the structure. It is learnt that Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar has rejected BJP's demand and said that earlier in 1966, Guntur Municipal Corporation had rejected the resolution when the tower was demanded to be renamed 'Hamid Minar'.

Last year in December, the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP submitted a memorandum to the Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Anuradha to press for the demand to rename 'Jinnah Tower' after the name of former President APJ Abdul Kalam. The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) authorities have got the tower painted in the Tricolour.

