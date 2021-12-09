Andhra Pradesh Builders Asked To Give 5% Layout Area To State Govt; No Compensation Fixed

In an intriguing move, owners or developers of private layouts in Andhra Pradesh have been asked to hand over 5% of their layout area to their respective District Collectors. This was revealed in a notification issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department in the Andhra Pradesh Gazette on Monday. Essentially, the state government has amended the Andhra Pradesh Land Development (Layout and Sub-division) Rules, 2017 which are applicable to all types of residential, commercial, institutional and industrial development in urban areas.

The amendment read, "5% of layout area shall be handed over by the layout owners/developers of private layouts, to the concerned District Collector. If the owner/developer is not able to hand over 5% additional land within the current layout, the owner /developer shall hand over the 5% land within 3 km range from the original layout. The private owner /developer also has the option of paying the basic value of such 5% of layout area to Development Authority, and in case of the areas which are not covered in Development Authority, to the concerned Urban Local Body (ULB)."

Moreover, the notification specified that this 5% land will be utilized for the YSR Jagananna Housing scheme. Most importantly, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government hasn't mentioned any form of compensation for the builders leading to the speculation that the customers might have to pay more to offset the potential losses incurred. Already, the realtors have to leave 40% of the layout space for roads and open space.

The YSR Jagananna Housing scheme

On June 3 earlier this year, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the commencement of the work pertaining to the YSR Jagananna Housing colonies. Stressing that the government is committed to fulfilling the dream of every poor family to own a house, he promised that no eligible poor family in the state will be left without a house by 2023. This scheme envisages the construction of about 15.5 lakh houses by June 2022 whereas 14 lakh more houses will be built by 2023. The Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation Limited is implementing this scheme which is likely to cost nearly Rs.56,000 crore.