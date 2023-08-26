Andhra Pradesh: Bus-lorry Collision Leaves 30 Injured In Eluru District

In a road accident that took place in Koyyalagudem of Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, a lorry collided with an RTC bus in which about 50 people were travelling. Some 30 passengers sustained injuries in the accident.

Police reached the spot immediately and shifted the injured to a nearby government hospital.

The damaged RTC bus.

Based on preliminary investigation, it is being suspected that over-speeding could have led to the accident. However, officials are waiting for further details to assairtain the exact cause of the accident.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

It has been learnt that the government hospital didn’t have adequate staff to attend to the injured. Additional staff were called in to attend to the patients.

According to Eluru SP, while some 30 people were taken to the government hospital, two others have been sent to another hospital, as their condition was serious.