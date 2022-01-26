Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Creation Of 13 New Districts In State

With an aim to ease the state's administration system, the Andhra Pradesh Government has taken another step to create new districts with cabinet approval to create 13 new districts. A notification to this effect is likely to be issued soon. The state currently has 13 districts and with this action, the number will increase to 26.

The nod to create new districts was given after a virtual meeting of cabinet ministers on Tuesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had previously declared his intentions to create new districts for administrative efficiency. He had indicated the districts would be created based on the number of Parliamentary constituencies in the state, 25.

The new districts are Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, NTR District, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Sri Satyasai, Annamayya and Sri Balaji.

Formation of new districts

Earlier, in 1979, a new district was formed in undivided Andhra Pradesh with the formation of the Vizianagaram district. Later, in 1972 Prakasam district was constituted. The remaining districts have been in existence prior to the Independence. In Telangana, the K. Chandrashekar Rao government had created 33 districts from the 10 that existed when the state was bifurcated in 2014.

Andhra CM directs officials to expedite implementation of the 'One District, One Airport' plan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, January 21 directed the officials of the Infrastructure and Investments (I and I) department to expedite the development of the airports in all 13 districts of the state. Under the YSR Congress government’s ‘One District One Airport’ initiative, the CM asked the officials to build 7 new airports in the districts which don’t have airports.

CM Reddy had also praised each district airport scheme and asked the officials of the I&I department to ensure timely development of the airdromes in an identical fashion as others. He asked the officials to ensure that the new airports can handle even Boeing-type aircraft. As per the statement released by the CMO, CM Reddy has directed officials to work on the expansion and refurbishment of the existing airports and deliver it in a stipulated timeframe. The state currently has 6 fully serviceable airports in the following districts- Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram, Kurnool and Kadapa.

