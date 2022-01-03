Andhra Pradesh CM Calls On PM Modi, Discusses Polavaram Project, Vizag Plant

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 7 LKM in the national capital on Monday. Several issues were discussed among the two leaders including the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant, Polavaram project, and financial aid, sources reported.

Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing long-standing protests against the Centre's move of privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. On July 8, the central government decided to appoint financial, legal, and technical advisors for fastening the process of privatization. In 2021, Reddy wrote two letters to PM Modi offering various suggestions to revive the facility. He had stated that the disinvestment of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) was a 'matter of great concern' for the people of Andhra and pointed out that the steel plant was associated with the emotions of the people of the state. The privatization of RINL and VSP was given a nod by the Union Cabinet in February 2021, after the CCEA gave approval for 100% strategic privatization of the steel-maker for the next fiscal.

Polavaram project also discussed

Republic has also learned that Jagan Mohan Reddy sought liberal financial assistance from the Centre to save the state from bankruptcy. Hurdles in the Polavaram project were also discussed.

Polavaram Project is AP's multi-purpose irrigation project to facilitate the development of irrigation, hydropower, and drinking water to East Godavari, Vishakhapatnam, West Godavari, and Krishna districts. On December 4, National Green Tribunal had imposed a fine of Rs 243 crores on the Andhra Pradesh government for violating environmental norms while executing the construction. The Centre had recently informed the Parliament that only after getting the requisite clearance from the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), will the irrigation component cost of Polavaram would be considered for grants.

Image: Twitter/@PMOIndia