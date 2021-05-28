Andhra Pradesh CM Draws Out Plan To Boost Healthcare System Of The State

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister draws out a plan to boost the Healthcare System of the state. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to build major Super Speciality Hospitals and Multi-Facility Hospitals in all the 16 districts and three corporations of the state. The proposition involves the allotment of 30-50 acres of land to each district and corporation.

AP Healthcare System to be boosted

The target has been kept to construct 80 Super Speciality Hospital and Multi-Facility Hospitals over the next three or more years. Each district and corporation to have 5-10 hospitals within the course of three years. The land will be given to hospitals that have invested at least Rs 100 crore in three years. The scheme will prove beneficial for the tertiary health and medical system of the state.

Currently, Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare System serve its people through 7507 subcenters, 1147 PHC’s, 191 CHC’s, 34 Aera Hospitals, 8 District Hospitals, and 11 Teaching Hospitals with a bed strength of 33,217. The state under its authority runs, 228 government hospitals with a total bed strength of 15,208. With CM Reddy`s plan to develop the medical infrastructure, the state will have a stronger approach towards its healthcare programs.

Andhra Pradesh's stand on COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh has been hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19, the state currently stands with a total of 16.4 lakh cases. In the last 24 hours, 16,167 cases were added to the tally with 21,385 people being recovered and 108 people dead. The total death toll of Andhra Pradesh is 10,531. The medical fraternity on the other hand has successfully saved the lives of a total of 14.5 lakh people. The state is fighting the battle against COVID-19 with 1,80,362 active cases.