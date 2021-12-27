Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Directs Officials To Stay Prepared Amid Omicron COVID Threat

In wake of the increasing COVID cases in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to be prepared to tackle any eventuality in the wake of the pandemic. During the review meeting, the Chief Minister said private hospitals along with government hospitals should be prepared to tackle any situation and instructed the officials to expedite the vaccination process and conduct door to door vaccination drive. Officials stated that 98.96% of the first dose and 71.76 percent of the second dose of vaccination is completed across the state.

Jagan-led govt on Andhra Pradesh's preparedness

As Andhra Pradesh reported six Omicron cases, Chief Minister said there is no need to panic and instructed the officials to be alert. He directed the officials to take necessary measures by monitoring the situation regularly as people are travelling from other places. He instructed the officials to follow Test Early - Trace Early - Treat Early policy.

CM Jagan instructed the officials to be prepared in the wake of the announcement of booster dose vaccination by the Central Government. He said front-line workers, people with chronic diseases, and elders should be focused on the administration of booster doses.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that preliminary estimations revealed that 75 lakh booster doses are needed for people including who are between the 15-18 age group. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct only the RT-PCR method for testing and added to test and trace people who are coming from foreign countries regularly and test their primary contacts if tested positive.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to expedite the works of new medical colleges in the state so that modern medical facilities will be made available. He instructed the officials to complete the works as per a plan so that medical seats will be increased and better treatment will be available. He said to revamp the existing eleven medical colleges under the Nadu Nedu programme.

COVID situation in Andhra Pradesh

