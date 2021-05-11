Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Announces Ex-gratia Of 10 Lakhs For Tirupati Victims

After 11 COVID patients in Chittoor's Tirupati lost their lives due to an interruption in the oxygen supply, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia to families of the deceased. The incident occurred on Monday night when 11 people lost their lives in the Ruya government hospital. The deaths occurred due to an interruption in the oxygen supply. The Andhra Pradesh CM has therefore announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to every family.

"Extremely disheartening to hear about what happened in Chittoor. The oxygen that was supposed to come from Tamil Nadu did not arrive on time, due to which we have lost 11 people in Chittoor, " said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Additionally, the CM has also directed the collectors to be more vigilant. He has also stated that officials should be 'more focused' in order to tackle the situations. "There is a need to be more focused in tackling these situations. Let us take ownership. Ensure that Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia is given to the families of the deceased. Give them a humane touch. Let us become more humane" the Andhra Pradesh CM added. Informing about the state government's efforts to ensure oxygen supply, Reddy added that empty tankers are being airlifted to Orissa in order to ensure oxygen supply for the state.

"We are airlifting empty tankers to Orissa to get the oxygen supply to the state to save time. We are trying to procure oxygen through navy and other means to transport oxygen supply."

11 COVID-19 patients die in Tirupati

The 11 patients lost their lives due to the interruption in the oxygen supply in Ruya government hospital. According to reports, the incident occurred when the hospital staff was changing the oxygen byline supply, and unintentionally interrupted the supply of oxygen for a few minutes. This led to the death of eight people and deteriorated the condition of others. About 30 doctors were immediately rushed into the ICU to attend to the patients. The Collector said there was no scarcity of oxygen in the hospital and adequate supply was in place. In all, about 700 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment.