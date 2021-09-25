Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Approves Recruitment To 14,200 Posts In Govt Hospitals

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has approved the recruitment of nearly 14,200 people for positions in Primary Health Care Centers, Medical Colleges, and Teaching Hospitals on Friday, stated by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). As per ANI, the statement from the CMO further added that in a review discussion on the current COVID-19 situation and vaccine progress, the CM mentioned that the recruiting process would start in October and be finished by November 15.

Jagan Mohan Reddy told the authorities that there should be no medical personnel shortages in hospitals, and further, they should take steps to guarantee that government hospitals provide the finest medical care amid the COVID-19 crisis. Meanwhile, last week on September 13, Monday, the government of Andhra Pradesh said that it has already given out 3.5 crore vaccination doses to the people in the state. The news agency ANI reported that the state administration has also provided both dosages to one crore individuals in the state so far.

After obtaining 100% vaccination of health care personnel, front-line workers, and individuals aged 45 and over (with at least one dose), Andhra Pradesh had launched a special campaign for three days from September 11 to 13 to vaccinate persons aged 18 to 44. More than 28.63 lakh individuals aged between 18-44 obtained the vaccination from the special drive.

COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

In the past 24 hours leading up to Friday, Andhra Pradesh registered 1,246 new COVID-19 instances, bringing the total number of cases to 20,44,490. 2.79 crore samples have been examined till Friday, with a 7.32 percent overall infection positive rate. At a rate of 98.64 percent, total recoveries climbed to 20,16,837. The total number of fatalities is 14,118, including 10 in a single day, keeping the overall mortality rate constant at 0.69 percent. With 13,749 active cases, the state is now ranked fourth in the country.

As per PTI, just three districts in Andhra Pradesh had a significant rise in Covid-19 positive rates, while the remaining ten districts saw a week-to-week decline. East Godavari took the top spot, increasing its positivity rate from 4.12 to 5.20 percent, making it the first district in the state to do so. According to the Medical and Health Department statistics, Prakasam's positive rate increased from 2.36 to 3.69 percent, while Krishna's increased from 2.14 to 2.30 percent.

SPS Nellore, which had had a surge in Covid-19 instances from the previous two weeks, seems to have halted as the positive rate dropped from 4.88 to 3.80%. Some hotspot districts, such as Chittoor and West Godavari, saw their rates fall from 3.07 percent to 2.48 percent in Chittoor and 2.58 percent in West Godavari.

Image: Facebook/ YS Jagan Mohan Reddy