Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Dissolves Cabinet Ahead Of Mega Reshuffle On April 11

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy dissolved the entire state cabinet on Thursday in the precursor of a mega overhaul ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections. All 24 members have tendered their resignations and the new council of ministers is set to be inducted on April 11.

The dissolution of the cabinet comes after CM Jagan met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday. He will submit the list of new ministers to Governor today.

Perni Venkataramaiah, former information and public relations minister said the decision was taken with a focus on the 2024 state elections.

When Jagan Reddy took over as chief minister on May 30, 2019, he announced that he would undertake cabinet expansion after completing two and a half years and reinstate a new team. The cabinet revamp was scheduled for December 2021, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Andhra Pradesh to get 5 new Deputy CMs

The present Cabinet was sworn in on June 8, 2019, after YSRCP formed the government winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly.

There are five deputy Chief Ministers in the present cabinet. As part of his effort to achieve caste balance in the state, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to appoint five new Deputy CMs. The incumbent Deputy CMs represent the communities of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Backward Caste, Minority, and Kapu.

There are also 11 ministers from various castes including four Jagan's, seven OBCs, five SCs, and one each from the ST and Muslim communities. With Andhra Pradesh's State Assembly elections set for 2024, this rejig is critical, the CM exclaimed.

Andhra gets 13 New Districts

Recently, the map of Andhra Pradesh also underwent a complete overhaul, with the introduction of 13 new districts in the state, bringing the total number of districts to 26. Previously, there was one district for every 38.15 lakh people before the formation of the 26 districts, now there will be 19.7 lakh people per district after the formation of the 26 districts.

The new districts are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, NTR, Palanadu, Bapatla, Nandyala, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya and Tirupati.