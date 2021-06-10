Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Sanctions 69 Crores For Project 'Mission Punganur'

The Andhra Pradesh Government, on Thursday, informed about Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's vision to implement the "Mission Punganur" project in the state. According to the press release issued by the state government, the decision has been taken with an aim to boost organic farming with a revival of the famous Punganur cattle which is said to be rich in nutritious milk. Animal Husbandry department's director Dr. Amarendra Kumar on Wednesday hailed the project decision and asserted, "Chief Minister's vision is aimed at improving the quality and number of Punganur animals and revive them to their original status known as 'Poor Man Cow'".

What is "Mission Punganur"?

With the help of this mission, the Andhra Pradesh Government has aimed at improving the quality and quantity of the famous Punganur cattle. According to the state government, cattle is known for their nutritious milk and have proved to be effective in organic farming. The project will be implemented in the next five years at Pulivendula University research centre.

Primary objective of Mission Punganur

The objective of the project is to enhance Pungganur cattle for improved quality of farm products. The issued press release has highlighted two major points that are aimed at through this mission.

Conservation and propagation of the Pungganur cattle.

Rapid multiplication of the superior females through Embryo transfer technology.*

The third important efficiency of the project is marked as 'use of low genetic merit cows as a surrogate and producing elite offsprings and Skill pool development in IVF-ET for extensive application in the field'.

With these objectives, the government has expected 'three to four-fold increase in the reproductive efficiency of cows'. With this, the production of 8.5 offsprings from each cow in 5 years is also expected against 2.5 offsprings in 5 years at an average from each cow which came under normal circumstances.

"Moreover, the Andhra Pradesh government had issued a sanction of 69.36 crore to Andhra Pradesh centre for advanced research on livestock limited, Pulivendula for establishment of Punganur cattle production using IVF technology under “ Mission Pungganur Research project," added the press release.

The animal husbandry director, Dr. Amarendra Kumar has praised the Chief Minister for sanctioning 69 crores for the mission Punganur project to revive the nearly extinct Punganur breed. Dr. Kumar further claimed that the state earlier used to have a large number of Punganur animals however now it has reduced to hundreds but with this project, state is expecting to resume earlier practice.