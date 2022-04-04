Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Unveils 13 New Districts; AP's Map Sees Huge Revamp

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched 13 new districts of the state at Tadepalli, Guntur district, via video conferencing. The state will now have a total of 26 districts.

The number of revenue divisions in the 13 new districts is 21, taking the total tally across the state to 72. It is also noted that there was one district for every 38.15 lakh people and now with the formation of 26 districts, there would be 19.7 lakh people per district.

Speaking at the launch, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said that it is a great day for the people of the state. He said that people have accepted and appreciated the decentralised form of government as the schemes are directly delivered to their doorstep and that the same is being extended to the districts now.

"We have seen the development through decentralised administration in the form of village and ward secretariats. We are now decentralizing at the district level as well. From now on, AP is a state with 26 districts. We have at least one parliamentary constituency per district," the Andhra Pradesh CM noted.

Reiterating that new districts are being created for the decentralisation and ease of administration, the CM said. He added that there are 26 districts in Arunachal Pradesh, which has lesser population than Andhra Pradesh. No other state in the country has such a large population for a district and the formation of districts is very much needed for Andhra, with a population of about 4.96 crores.

“A district with 6 to 8 assembly segments has been formed except in one tribal district. With the formation of new districts, there will be better governance, peace, security, and transparency. The government is focused on decentralised governance at the village, ward, and district levels. The 21 revenue divisions formed are to cater to the people of AP,” the CM, said.