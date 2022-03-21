Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy Assures All Support To Ukraine-returned Students

On Monday, a student delegation who returned from Ukraine met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister congratulated the officials who brought back the students of the state from Ukraine safely and said it's the responsibility of the state government to help the students who were in crisis.

During the meeting, CM Jagan assured all support to the students who returned to the state from Ukraine due to war and directed the officials to offer them help in future if necessary and also asked officials to look for solutions to the problems being faced by the students currently and said he would write a letter to the Central Government in this regard. Later, the Chief Minister interacted with the students and enquired about the alternatives to continue their studies.

Students thanked the Chief Minister for the special efforts put in by the state government to bring back the students from Ukraine and said they were taken care of since they reached the neighbouring countries of Ukraine and were provided food and accommodation and added that flight tickets to India and transportation to their native places were provided by the government.

They said the way the Chief Minister had run the machinery from behind the scenes is an inspiration to all students and were surprised to see the state government and officials not giving publicity to their work.

