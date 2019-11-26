Andhra Pradesh CM Launches Toll-free Number To Eradicate Corruption

As part of the fight against corruption, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Citizens' Help Centre to register complaints of bribery in government offices, in Amaravati on Monday. The Chief Minister also launched the citizens' helpline number 14400. Any citizen can call on this toll-free number to make complaints about corruption in government offices. Reddy himself called the helpline number to check its functioning. The help centre will register complaints and complete the investigation in 15-30 days.