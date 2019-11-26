The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh CM Launches Toll-free Number To Eradicate Corruption

General News

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Citizens' Help Centre to register complaints of bribery in government offices, in Amaravati

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

As part of the fight against corruption, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the Citizens' Help Centre to register complaints of bribery in government offices, in Amaravati on Monday. The Chief Minister also launched the citizens' helpline number 14400. Any citizen can call on this toll-free number to make complaints about corruption in government offices. Reddy himself called the helpline number to check its functioning. The help centre will register complaints and complete the investigation in 15-30 days.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG