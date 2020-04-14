Andhra CM Directs Officials To Ensure Door Delivery Of Essentials;backs Lockdown Extension

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that door delivery of essential commodities should be ensured in the "Red Zones", informed state minister Botsa Satyanarayana. Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana during a press meet on Tuesday evening said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to strictly implement the door delivery of essential commodities, vegetables, milk, and milk products in red zone areas.

"Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered to take appropriate action at places where the corona effect is high. He ordered to strictly implement the door delivery of essential commodities, vegetables, milk, and milk products in red zone areas," said Botsa.

Furthermore, Botsa stated that CM Reddy has ordered to implement the lockdown very strictly. Botsa continued saying that the Chief Minister is focused on containment of coronavirus, implementation of lockdown, helping farmers in this season so that they can get MSP, and distribution of ration to the poor.

"Extension of the lockdown till May 3 is a good decision. The decision of the centre must be followed strictly. CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered to implement the lockdown very strictly. He held a video conference with the collectors and Superintendent of Police (SPs) of all districts," he said.

"Amid the lockdown, our government is starting the second phase of distributing free ration to the poor people. We are setting up additional counters at ration shops. The beneficiaries will be given coupons of ration, with date and time mentioned with the help of volunteers," Botsa added.

The CM has further ordered that the hoarding of stocks and black marketing should not take place and the action should be taken against vendors who sell the products at escalated prices, Botsa informed.

READ: Two deaths, 34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

READ: 1036 patients cured of COVID-19 informs Health Min; ICMR says more test kits on its way

CM Reddy assures support to PM Modi for extension of lockdown

On Saturday, Jagan Mohan Reddy assured his support if Prime Minister Narendra Modi decides to extend the lockdown. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers of all states on Saturday via video conference. The meeting's main agenda was to decide whether to extend the 21-day lockdown, which is ending on April 14. To check the spread of Coronavirus, PM Modi had on March 25 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

During the course of the PM's interaction with chief ministers across the country, the Andhra Pradesh CM apprised him of the measures taken in the state and the impact of the lockdown on the farming activities in the state. Reddy pointed out that the state is largely agrarian contributing to 35 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and employing nearly 65 per cent of the workforce. He further apprehended that lakhs of farm-families stare at destitution if the present circumstances continued.

READ: Home Min Amit Shah dials CM Thackeray over Bandra gathering; assures Centre's full support

READ: Andhra CM writes to PM Modi;urges to strike right balance to protect economy from COVID-19