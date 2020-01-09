Andhra Pradesh CM To Launch Financial Assistance Scheme For School Students

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to launch 'Jagananna Amma Vodi' in Chittoor on Thursday. It is a financial assistance program for school students which provides Rs 15,000 to school going students till class 12.

A statement from the Andhra Pradesh government said, "The 'Jagananna Amma Vodi' scheme will provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to nearly 43 lakh mothers or guardians who send their children to school. The financial assistance would be credited directly in the beneficiaries' savings bank accounts in January every year until the child completes Class 12".

Student enrolment increased by 30%

The Andhra Pradesh government claims that with the announcement of the scheme, student enrolment has increased by 30 percent in the current academic year. On January 4, the government had issued an order sanctioning Rs 15,000 financial assistance under 'Jagananna Amma Vodi' scheme.

The scheme is applicable from the academic year 2019-20 in all the government, private aided, private unaided schools/junior colleges. It will also include residential schools and colleges in the state.

The government in the fiscal year 2019-20 has allocated Rs 6455.80 crore budget for the scheme, in which financial assistance of Rs 15,000 will be provided to the mother or guardian who is below the poverty line, irrespective of the number of children in that family studying in between class 1 and 12.

The scheme is not applicable to dropouts from schools or colleges. The government employees and taxpayers are also not eligible for the scheme. The government has included orphans and street children in this scheme who are studying in schools run by voluntary organizations. The financial assistance will be provided to these organizations in coordination with the department concerned. The data of the beneficiaries under this scheme would be available with the village volunteer of the respective villages in the state.

(With ANI inputs, image credit - PTI)

