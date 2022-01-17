Andhra Pradesh CM To Suggest Centre Decrease Gap For Administering 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing COVID situation and decided to write a letter to the Central Government seeking to reduce the gap for administering precautionary doses from the existing nine months to six months.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also suggested the Central Government look into possibilities of reducing the gap for the precautionary dose to three-four months so that it would benefit frontline workers and those who provide emergency services and prevent many people from being hospitalised.

CM Jagan Reddy directs officials to focus on vaccination amid COVID spike

Chief Minister Jagan Reddy directed officials to focus on scaling up vaccination in five districts - East Godavari, Guntur, YSR Kadapa, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam - with the lowest second dose vaccination number. Reddy said vaccination for the age group of 15-18 years in Nellore and West Godavari has been 100% completed. He added that 90% of vaccination of children have been completed in five districts and 80% in four districts. He directed the officials to expedite the vaccination process in Vizianagaram and Vishakapatnam districts.

Health officials have been directed to set up big hoardings in Village/Ward Clinics and Government Hospitals displaying details of the Asrogyasri scheme. CM Reddy said that village clinics should be referral points for the Aarogyasri scheme, with detailed information on available treatment locations. He instructed officials to focus on using Artificial Intelligence (AI) so that the system would become more efficient, and said that it would make the referral system more transparent. He added ANMs should follow up on the condition of the patients after they were discharged from network hospitals.

The Chief Minister said the 104 call centre should work efficiently and added that necessary steps should be taken to ensure treatment through telemedicine to the callers of 104 services.

Officials informed the Andhra Pradesh chief minister that they are ready to face any kind of situation in the wake of the increase of COVID cases and said they have prepared more beds compared to the second wave for treating COVID patients and added that they have arranged 53,184 beds across the state.

