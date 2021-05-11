Andhra Pradesh CM Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Increase In Medical Oxygen Supply Amid COVID-19

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of COVID-19, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter to PM Modi, the Andhra Pradesh CM asked the Centre to increase the state's liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation to 910 tonnes.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "Earlier on April 24, the oxygen allocation to the state was 480 tonnes, which was revised to 590 tonnes on May 8, but that was also not sufficient to meet the demand in hospitals."

Andhra Pradesh CM writes to PM Modi

CM Reddy's letter to PM Modi read, "The revised allocation is not at all commensurate with the increasing active (COVID-19) cases. On May 10, oxygen supplies from Chennai and Karnataka were delayed and led to the unfortunate incident wherein 11 persons died due to lack of oxygen in Tirupati."

Requesting the Prime Minister's intervention to increase the LMO allocation to 910 tonnes and also allot 20 LMO tankers, the Chief Minister in his letter requested PM Modi to ensure that sufficient supply of LMO is sent to the hospitals in Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, Reddy had ordered an inquiry into the death of 11 COVID-19 patients at Ruia Hospital in Tirupati, where the patients, who were on ventilator support, died due to low pressure in the medical oxygen supply at the hospital.

In his letter to Modi, Reddy also pointed out that the oxygen allocation from Karnataka and Odisha can be increased. He had written, "The allocation from JSW plant at Bellary in Karnataka has to be increased from 20 to 150 tonnes as it has enhanced its capacity recently, he wrote. He added that supply from Odisha should be increased from 210 to 400 tonnes."

"In addition, 20 LMO tankers may be allotted to the state to transport this extra allocation from Odisha using the Oxygen Express methodology, duly tying up with the Indian Railways,” he said further.

Read the full letter here:

COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has so far recorded over 13,02,589 positive cases, out of which 11,04,431 have successfully recovered and 8,791 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 14,986 new cases, 16,167 fresh recoveries and 84 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,89,367.

