Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches 'Jagananna Suraksha' Programme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched 'Jagananna Suraksha', a month-long programme to reach out to all households in the state to check for their unresolved grievances and solve them.

Scheduled across all the 15,004 village and ward secretariats, 'Jagananna Suraksha' will entail volunteers, village and ward secretariat employees visiting all the 1.6 crore households and 5.3 crore people in the next 10 days to identify left out beneficiaries.

"Jagananna Suraksha is aimed at ensuring that there will be no left out beneficiaries. No person or family should forgo the benefits they are entitled to receive from the government," Reddy said, adding that this programme, which will start from Saturday, supplements existing initiatives.

As part of the initiative, grievances and required documents will be collected, especially if somebody requires birth, income, caste and other certificates and also help them in filing those applications.

Later, these teams will submit those documents in the local secretariat and procure a token number, service request number, deliver them to that respective household and inform them of a village camp which will be held to resolve these issues.

Starting July 1, mandal-level officials will conduct these camps to resolve these grievances on the spot, including issuing various certificates, which also include marriage, mutation, new rations card and others.