Andhra Pradesh Couple Commits Suicide Due To Loan Pressure, CM Jagan Directs Strict Action

In a tragic development in the state of Andhra Pradesh, a couple from Rajahmundry in the East Godavari district on Wednesday died by suicide due to harassment by agents of a loan app. The police informed that the couple, Durgarao and Ramya Lakshmi, had taken loans from different loan apps and as they could not repay the amount, the loan agents started threatening them by saying that they will share their morphed nude photos on social media.

The couple went to attend a family function and while returning, stayed back in a lodge, following which, they called up their family members informing them that they are going to end their lives. The family member immediately reached the lodge and shifted them to the hospital but they died while their treatment was underway.

A case has been registered in the police station. "We have got a few names and landline numbers, three teams have been formed we are getting ID logs. Teams are on job to identify and nab the accused," said a police official.

CM Jagan passes strict orders

In light of rising deaths due to harassment and blackmail at the hands of online money lending apps, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to take stringent action against online money lending apps. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directed East Godavari district collector Madhavi Latha to hand over financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the children of the victims.