Andhra Pradesh: COVID Norms Go For A Toss As Hundreds Participate In Religious Procession

Violating COVID-19 norms, hundreds of people gathered in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday for a religious procession. In the video which emerged from the incident, several people were seen taking part in the long procession with little to no regard for COVID-19 norms- neither were they wearing masks nor were they maintaining social distancing. Police officials have taken cognizance of the matter and framed charges against the organisers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Andhra Pradesh is presently under a lockdown, and as per the guidelines of the lockdown, a gathering of only 20 people is allowed.

Hundreds Gather For Funeral Of A Horse In Karnataka's Belagavi, Flout Norms

Earlier in the day, a similar incident was reported in the Belagavi district of Karnataka, where hundreds of people gathered for the funeral of a horse, who was worshipped as the village's 'guardian deity.' People who participated were seen without masks, and were also not following the social distancing norms.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai responded to the incident saying that the district administration will look into the matter and action will be taken against the violators. "The district administration will look into this incident, and action will be taken," Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

#WATCH Hundreds of people were seen at the funeral of a horse in the Maradimath area of Belagavi, yesterday, in violation of current COVID19 restrictions in force in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/O3tdIUNaBN — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

Hundreds Of People Gather At Charminar Violating COVID-19 Protocols

Last week, another such incident came to light in Telangana, where hundreds of people were seen gathered around near Charminar violating COVID-19 norms. The people were seen without a mask and there was no social distancing which was observed in the Charminar market, where they had gone shopping two days prior to Eid. It is pertinent to mention here that the government in the midst of a lockdown had given people the relaxation to shop between 6-10 am, and for the same was pulled up the High Court when the case came to light.

COVID-19 situation in India

Since April 15, India had been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and saw a searing rise thereafter, with fresh cases fluctuating between 3 to 4 lakh, till the purported peak was reached, and fresh cases were over 4-lakh for four consecutive days in the last week. There has, however, been a decline in cases now, and for the seventh consecutive day, the country has reported less than 3-lakh cases.

On Monday, the country registered the addition of 2.22 lakh fresh COVID-19 infections to its active caseload, taking the overall case count to 2.67 crores. In the last 24 hours, 4,454 people died, taking the total number of deaths to 3,03,720.

