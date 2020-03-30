AP DGP Confirms No Case Of Community Transfer Yet, Lists Measures Taken To Combat COVID-19

As the total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 19 in Andhra Pradesh, state DGP D Gautam Sawang informed that constant review meetings with the Chief Minister are being held to monitor the situation and curb the spread of the virus. DGP Sawang stated that the state has been preparing since January and has also built an app to keep a track of the individuals quarantined and those infected. DGP Sawang also confirmed that no cases of community transfer have been reported yet in the state.

'State and police have been proactive'

Speaking to Republic TV, DGP Gautam Sawang said, "From the outset, we in Andhra Pradesh have been preparing since January itself when the first lot of students came back from Wuhan. The state and the police have been very proactive. We were the first state to impose a lockdown on March 22, even then, we were prepared to extend the lockdown till March 31. But then when the national lockdown came on 24th and 25th March, we were prepared and hence, we could contain and control the situation relatively in comparison to other states.

Furthermore, he added, "We have also built an app which has helped us track those who have been infected or even placed under quarantine to ensure there is no transfer. As of now, there is no community transfer. You see the pattern of how the number of cases have emerged over the days. We had the first case on March 8 and the second one on March 17, so all were individual cases that have returned from abroad. "

"We have had one such case which you are referring to is where the migrant workers were travelling from Mysore. But the administration got in touch with them and they have now been transported to their native places where they have been quarantined. There is a very integrated approach in Andhra Pradesh. All the departments are working together," said DGP Sawang.

