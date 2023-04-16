Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority Issues Warning Of Heat Wave For 174 AP Mandals On April 16

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast severe heat wave conditions in six mandals and heat waves in 174 more for Sunday. Severe heat wave conditions are expected in Kunavaram mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Noutavaram (Anakapalli), Kotananduru (Kakinada) and Jiyyammavalasa, Komarada and Parvatipuram (Parvatipuram Manyam).

Likewise, heat wave is expected to hit 10 mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 17 each in Anakapalli, East Godavari and Eluru, 12 in Gunturu and13 in Kakinada, said APSDMA in a statement on Saturday. Similarly, four mandals in Konaseema district, nine in Krishna, eight in Nandayala, 16 in NTR, seven in Palnadu, nine in Parvatipuram Manyam, eight in Srikakulam, three in Visakhapatnam and 22 in Vizianagaram and one in West Godavari and Kadapa.

Chintur mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district is likely to log the highest temperature of 46.1 degrees Celsius today, followed by Nellipaka (45.3 C) in the same district and Anaparthy (45.3 C) in East Godavari. Though these three mandals were not included under the list of six mandals expected to suffer severe heat wave, they are expected to record higher temperatures than the latter.

The peak temperature forecast under severe heat wave mandals is only 42.1 C for Sunday in Nathavaram of Anakapalli district. According to the disaster management authority, Saturday witnessed severe heat wave conditions in 10 mandals of Anakapalli district, two in Kakinada and one in Vizianagaram, including heat wave conditions in 55 more mandals. APSDMA managing director B. R. Ambedkar advised people to be wary of the scorching weather and take necessary precautions.