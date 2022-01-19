Andhra Pradesh: Drunk Man Kills Another Man Instead Of Goat During Animal Sacrifice

In a shocking incident, a drunk man slaughtered another man during an animal sacrifice in Chittoor District in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. According to reports, the incident occurred during the Sankranti celebrations. The accused - Chalapathi was supposed to carry out a sacrifice of the goat. Police officials have stated that Chalapathi, who was drunk was supposed to cut the head of the goat that was brought for the sacrifice.

Instead, he cut Suresh's throat who was apparently holding the goat for the sacrifice. The incident took place at the local Yellamma temple. Yellamma is the patron goddess of Andhra Pradesh. After the incident, Suresh, who was bleeding profusely was rushed to the Madanpelle government hospital where he was declared dead. The police have arrested Chalapathi.

Bihar: Drunk man chews baby snake in revenge after it bites him, dies next day

In August 2021, a 65-year-old identified as Rama Mahto chewed on a baby snake after the latter bit him on his leg. The man was a resident of Madhodeh village in the Nalanda district of Bihar. The incident took place on August 8, Sunday and Mahto passed away on Monday morning. In a statement to the police, the family members of the deceased said that Rama Mahto who was under the influence of liquor was sitting in front of his house when a baby snake (Karait) bit him on his leg. Mahto managed to capture the viper and chewed it in a bid to take revenge. While chewing the baby snake, Mahato was bitten more than ten times on his face. After that, he pulled out the snake and put it on a nearby tree.

"We asked him to go to the hospital for treatment, but he refused and went to sleep. Mahto claimed that it was a baby snake and that it would not be poisonous. He was found dead on Monday morning," said Bhuson Prasad, president of Madhodeh Panchayat Samiti.

