Andhra Pradesh: Engineering Student Stabbed To Death; Accused Arrested, Probe Underway

A 20-year-old engineering student was brutally stabbed to death in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur city on Sunday morning. As per the latest reports, the victim was identified as Ramyasri of Paramayakunta in the Old Guntur area of the city and pursued BTech third year at St. Mary's Engineering College in Chebrolu.

The Andhra Pradesh Police said, "The murder incident which took place today was very unfortunate. The culprit was identified based on crucial information provided by the locals and the CCTV footage. The culprit has now been arrested."

According to the CCTV footage accessed by the Guntur Police, at around 10:15 am, Ramyasri went to a tiffin centre on Pedakakani road when an unidentified youth arrived on a bike. The man reportedly asked her to go with him -- which she refused. A heated argument occurred between the two, and suddenly she was stabbed in the stomach and neck six times by the youth who later fled the scene.

Following this, a police team led by Urban SP Arif Hafeez reached the spot and has started an investigation. Meanwhile, when the victim's elder sister was informed about the incident, she rushed to the site and took Ramyasri to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead by the doctors. Ramyasri’s father, a farmer who lives in Chillumurulu village had also been rushed to the hospital.

Speaking to the media, he said Ramyasri never mentioned any harassment or other issues at college or home. Meanwhile, police have seized her mobile and are trying to unlock it. “Once we go through her call data, we might get some clues,” said East DSP Ramana Kumar. Special teams have been formed to trace the culprit and catch him. Police are also questioning friends and relatives of Ramyasri to identify the assailant.

While stating that strict action will be taken on anyone deterring the spirit of women safety and security, which is the topmost priority in the state, the Andhra Police DGP Gautam Sawang appreciated Guntur Urban Police for the swift response and cracking of the case.

Police arrests culprit

Speaking to Republic TV, Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang stated that the culprit has been arrested. As per the details shared by the Guntur Police, the 22-year-old accused Kunchala Sasi Krishna had suspected Ramyasri of having an affair with someone else. The 3rd year BTech student and the boy met over social media and have been in a relationship, and there was some dispute between them. It is suspected that the girl had asked for a breakup and the accused stabbed her to death.

After this shocking incident, DGP Gautam Sawang appealed to all the young girls not to fall prey on social media, so they need to be careful and ensure safety.

He directed them to expedite the investigation so that the accused can be given strict & severe punishment. We appeal to the youth of #AndhraPradesh to be vigilant about social media contacts & collectively confront the unruly trends taking place in the society. (3/3) — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) August 15, 2021

