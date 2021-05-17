Andhra Pradesh Extends Curfew Till End Of May; Section 144 Imposed To Restrict Movement

Quick links:
Picture Credit: PTI
The Andhra Pradesh government declared on Monday, May 17, that the curfew will be extended until the end of May. At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a decision is made. To combat the spread of coronavirus, the state government has instituted a half-day curfew across the state since May 5. With Section 144 in effect, stores and businesses are allowed to remain open from 6 am to 12 pm. All shops and commercial businesses are prohibited from operating after 12 pm, except emergency services.
Also, during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Andhra Pradesh government set aside Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses for every Coronavirus patient who died. This was revealed in a May 16 order issued by the Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare. The District Collectors have been given authority to pay for this expenditure from the COVID-19 funds set aside for the fiscal year 2021-22. The Health and Family Welfare Commissioner will provide them with the necessary funds.
There are 2,07,467 active Coronavirus cases in the state right now, including 11,94,582 patients that have recovered and 9,271 fatalities. In AP, a total of 54,87,798 people have been inoculated, with 21,76,738 of them receiving the second dose of the vaccine as well.
Picture Credit: PTI