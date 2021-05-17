Andhra Pradesh Extends Curfew Till End Of May; Section 144 Imposed To Restrict Movement

The Andhra Pradesh government declared on Monday, May 17, that the curfew will be extended until the end of May. At a meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a decision is made. To combat the spread of coronavirus, the state government has instituted a half-day curfew across the state since May 5. With Section 144 in effect, stores and businesses are allowed to remain open from 6 am to 12 pm. All shops and commercial businesses are prohibited from operating after 12 pm, except emergency services.

Andhra Pradesh COVID Restrictions

From noon to 6 am, a statewide curfew will be in effect.

At 12 pm, all businesses, stores, establishments, offices, educational institutions, and restaurants will close, reopening at 6 am.

Hospitals, medical laboratories and businesses that provide such vital services are excluded from the regulation.

State District Collectors and Magistrates will issue regulations under Section 144 banning public gatherings.

More than 5 people cannot move at the same time. This will not apply to people who wait in lines for goods and services following social distancing norms.

For a wedding event, a maximum of 20 people may be present.

The curfew has been lifted for the movement of both necessary and non-essential items.

Many of the state's airports will have RT-PCR testing centres.

For international visitors arriving in Andhra Pradesh, COVID-19 testing is needed. For a total of 14 days, they must either remain in quarantine centres or be quarantined at home.

Both domestic travellers will be subjected to thermal screening.

People from the state who are travelling abroad must apply for a COVID-19 test result that is negative 72 hours before their departure date.

COVID-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh

Also, during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Andhra Pradesh government set aside Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses for every Coronavirus patient who died. This was revealed in a May 16 order issued by the Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare. The District Collectors have been given authority to pay for this expenditure from the COVID-19 funds set aside for the fiscal year 2021-22. The Health and Family Welfare Commissioner will provide them with the necessary funds.

There are 2,07,467 active Coronavirus cases in the state right now, including 11,94,582 patients that have recovered and 9,271 fatalities. In AP, a total of 54,87,798 people have been inoculated, with 21,76,738 of them receiving the second dose of the vaccine as well.

Picture Credit: PTI