Andhra Pradesh Extends Night Curfew; 150 People Allowed In Marriages With Prior Notice

As Andhra Pradesh records 1,435 COVID-19 cases, the state government has decided to extend Night Curfew in the state till September 4. The relaxations in curfew will be from 6 AM to 11 PM. The decision was taken after a thorough review meeting and keeping in mind the present state of COVID-19 in the state.

Prior permission for marriage parties to be taken

After allowing schools to reopen in the state, the Andhra government has stated that permission should be taken for marriages at early hours and that only 150 people will be allowed in the parties. Andhra Pradesh has administered vaccines to 1,82,00,284 people of which the first dose was given to 1,15,98,720 while 66,01,563 people were given two doses.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing COVID situation and vaccination and precautions to be taken in the wake of a possible third wave.

Andhra CM calls the need for vaccination

Chief Minister Reddy had instructed the officials to ensure Health Department guidelines are being followed in schools, social distancing and wearing of masks are followed. He said to make arrangements for testing of symptomatic students in the schools, village/ward secretariats should be taken as a unit for vaccination and administration of vaccine should be done on priority.

A website has been created for effective drug control and administration and added that it is called Computer-Aided Selection Inspection and it will help to ensure quality and standards of drugs are maintained.

CM to conduct inspection on drugs in government hospitals

The Chief Minister said there should be a follow-up on issues identified during drug checking and added to provide training to staff on website maintenance. He said to conduct inspection on drugs in government hospitals also to ensure GMP standards are being maintained. They said another website 'Preventive action through drug surveillance' is created to prevent adulteration in drugs and everyone from manufacturers to suppliers will be tracked. He instructed the officials to ensure the process of registration of pharmaceutical companies with the government is conducted regularly. The officials said another website is developed for drug dealers so that they can be tracked easily.