Andhra Pradesh Extends State-wide Curfew Till June 20 Amid Steady Rise In Recovery Rate

As Andhra Pradesh continues to witness a surge in COVID cases, the state govt has decided to extend the curfew in the state till June 20. Relaxation timing will now be from 6 is to 2 pm with effect from June 10 onwards. Government offices will function from 8 am to 2 pm.

The decision was taken in a review conducted by the Chief Minister with officials of various departments in the wake of the expiry of the curfew already imposed on the 10.



The strict curfew currently in force is showing improvement, therefore, as per reports, CM Jagan was of the view that it was not good to be careless at this time and extended the curfew. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have been decreasing daily from the last week but the deaths have been maintained at a constant level by reporting nearly 100 deaths daily.

Recoveries outnumber daily COVID cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 8,976 fresh cases of coronavirus, 13,568 recoveries and 90 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday. Chittoor district crossed the two-lakh total cases mark, the second behind East Godavari in the state. The latest bulletin said the total positive cases in the state rose to 17.58 lakh, recoveries to 16,23,447, and toll 11,466 so far. The number of active cases declined further to 1,23,426, it said.

In 24 hours East Godavari added 1,669, Chittoor 1,232, and Anantapuramu 995 fresh infections. Chittoor's total COVID-19 case count now stood at 2,00,368, second to East Godavari's 2,38,702. Chittoor, however, has the highest toll of 1,376 in the state. Its active caseload is now 16,979 after 1,82,013 recoveries. The remaining 10 districts reported less than 800 new cases each, with Vizianagaram contributing the lowest 298 in a day. Chittoor had 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, West Godavari nine, Anantapuramu, Guntur, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram eight each, Prakasam seven, East Godavari, Kurnool, and SPS Nellore six each, Visakhapatnam and Krishna five each and Kadapa two in 24 hours.