Andhra Pradesh: Fearless Cop Fights Six Robbers Trying To Loot ATM; Two Arrested

In a show of courage, an Andhra Pradesh police constable fearlessly fought a six-member gang of robbers and prevented an ATM robbery in the Gannavaram area of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on Monday.

The constable was on a round in Gannavaram when he found the ATM lights turned off and the shutter half-open. He went inside to check the situation to find six men with sharp weapons and other instruments attempting to break open the ATM.

In a bid to stop them, he had a violent fight with the robbers and also got hold of one, while the others attacked the constable and fled the spot. The police constable sustained a cut on his arm but did not suffer any serious injuries.

Bangladeshi identity cards recovered from robbers: Police

As informed by the police, they managed to catch two of the members of the gang, while four others escaped. A case has been registered and an investigation initiated. A search operation is underway to nab the other robbers.

"One was caught by the constable and after chasing them another was also caught, so total two are in our custody. The remaining four have escaped. An investigation is going on," police said.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the six robbers are said to be Bangladeshi nationals as they had Bangladesh identity cards. A keypad mobile phone was also seized from the two arrested persons.

(Image: Republic)